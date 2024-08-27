Misleading ads: SC stays Ayush Ministry's notification pertaining to Drugs, Cosmetic Rules

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 27 August stayed a notification issued by the Ministry of Ayush, which omitted rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 that prohibits misleading advertisements of Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani drugs.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta said the notification issued by the ministry was in the teeth of its 7 May, 2024 order.

Clamping down on misleading advertisements, the apex court on 7 May, 2024 had directed that before an advertisement is permitted to be issued, a self-declaration be obtained from the advertisers on the line of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.

"Instead of withdrawing the letter dated 29 August, 2023, for reasons best known to the ministry, the notification dated 1 July to omit Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, has been issued which runs contrary to directions issued by this court...

"Till further orders, effect of the notification dated omitting shall stand stayed," the bench said.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, submitted that he will file an affidavit clarifying the position.

The Centre had earlier defended its August 2023, letter to states and Union territories asking authorities not to initiate action against any entity for violating Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules.