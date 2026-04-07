Missed chance for accountability: why rejecting the notice to remove CEC harms democracy

With the independence and the credibility of the Election Commission being questioned by the Opposition, and elections attracting criticism, Parliament was the right forum to discuss the issue. The disenfranchisement of millions of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a national issue and the nation has the right to hear both the CEC and his detractors speak. The discussion could also have thrown up positive ideas for electoral reforms. Yes, it would have been hugely embarrassing for Gyanesh Kumr but the rejection of the notice to remove him does little to enhance his standing or restore his credibility.

Radhakrishnan and Birla could have justified delaying a decision in view of the elections being held in five states. They could have waited for the results to be declared on 4 May before accepting the notice and set up the committee in time for the next parliamentary session to take up the report for discussion and voting. By taking the easier option of rejecting the notice, they may have done a great disservice to Indian democracy. By rejecting the notice out of hand, an opportunity has been lost.

A Constitutional issue is whether the discretion of the RS chairman and LS speaker extend to matters extraneous to the Parliament. The notice was against another Constitutional functionary and the Constitution provides for his removal. If the notice was supported by the requisite number of MPs and was in order with no procedural defect, did the two presiding officers have the discretion to reject it without citing reasons?

The 10-page notice submitted by the Opposition had accused the CEC of being “subservient” to the executive and alleged the “wilful and deliberate abuse of power and position of a constitutional office”. It listed seven charges against the CEC—ranging from “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office” to “deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud” and “mass disenfranchisement”.

The notice also cited a public ultimatum to the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi at an August 2025 press conference when the CEC demanded that the LOP either apologise immediately or file a signed affidavit backing his allegations of “vote theft” within a week. There was no third option before the LOP, Gyanesh Kumar had asserted. Opposition parties argued that such remarks were partisan and compromised the neutrality of the office. They also flagged alleged voter roll manipulation in two Karnataka Assembly seats, Aland and Mahadevapura.