'Missile to music', women have achieved so much: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hailed 'Nari Shakti' and said women have scaled great heights in various fields ranging from "missile to music" by overcoming several odds.

She was speaking at an event held by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

"I extend my gratitude to all 'Veer Naris' for their contribution and praise the efforts of the AWWA," the president said.

During the event, an entrepreneur married to an army man and a teacher from Jharkhand, who is a 'Veer Nari', narrated gritty and painful tales of their lives, and how they surmounted the odds with their determination and spirit of resilience.