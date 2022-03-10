Getting Latest Election Result...
Missing soldier's body found in J&K's Budgam
The body of the Indian Army soldier, who went missing from Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam district, was found in the district on Thursday, police said. in the same district.
Sameer Ahmad Malla, of the J&K Light Infantry, went missing from his native village Lokipora in Khag area of Budgam on Monday.
He was posted on duty in Jammu and had come to his native village. His family said he was abducted by militants.
The J&K Police said his body was found on Thursday in the Khag area only.
