Missing UP tourists rescued in Ladakh after being stranded in sub-zero cold
Four men from Agra found safe following multi-day search after losing their way near Pangong Lake
Four tourists from Uttar Pradesh who went missing during a trip to Pangong Lake have been safely rescued in Ladakh after a coordinated search operation by the police, officials said on Tuesday.
The men — identified as Yash Mittal, Shivam Chaudhary, Jaiveer Chaudhary and Shadanshu Faujdar, all residents of Agra — had lost contact with their families several days ago, prompting concern and a police alert.
According to officials, the group had travelled to Pangong Lake in a private vehicle on 9 January. While returning towards Leh, they accidentally took the Leh–Manali route, which is currently closed due to heavy snowfall. The misdirection left them stranded in an extremely remote and inhospitable area amid sub-zero temperatures.
Police launched an intensive search operation after tracing the tourists’ last known location. Teams were deployed towards Sarchu and later extended the search to surrounding areas, including Debring and Whisky Nalla. During the operation, the police located the tourists’ vehicle, which had suffered a minor accident and was found abandoned by the roadside.
The four men were eventually traced to a hut around 20 kilometres away from the vehicle. Officials said the tourists had spent two nights inside their car, relying on the vehicle’s heating system to survive the cold until the fuel was exhausted, after which they moved on foot in search of shelter.
All four were found in stable condition and were provided with immediate assistance, including food and water. Authorities said the tourists are expected to be reunited with their families after reaching Leh on Wednesday.
Police credited the successful rescue to swift action and coordination, while urging visitors to adhere to travel advisories and avoid closed routes, particularly during harsh winter conditions in high-altitude regions.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines