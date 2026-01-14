Missing UP tourists rescued in Ladakh after being stranded in sub-zero cold

Four tourists from Uttar Pradesh who went missing during a trip to Pangong Lake have been safely rescued in Ladakh after a coordinated search operation by the police, officials said on Tuesday.

The men — identified as Yash Mittal, Shivam Chaudhary, Jaiveer Chaudhary and Shadanshu Faujdar, all residents of Agra — had lost contact with their families several days ago, prompting concern and a police alert.

According to officials, the group had travelled to Pangong Lake in a private vehicle on 9 January. While returning towards Leh, they accidentally took the Leh–Manali route, which is currently closed due to heavy snowfall. The misdirection left them stranded in an extremely remote and inhospitable area amid sub-zero temperatures.

Police launched an intensive search operation after tracing the tourists’ last known location. Teams were deployed towards Sarchu and later extended the search to surrounding areas, including Debring and Whisky Nalla. During the operation, the police located the tourists’ vehicle, which had suffered a minor accident and was found abandoned by the roadside.