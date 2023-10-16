Gaganyaan: ISRO to launch first test vehicle development flight on 21 Oct

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said it would commence unmanned flight tests for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission with the launch of a test vehicle between 7.00 am and 9.00 am on 21 October from Sriharikota spaceport to demonstrate the performance of the crew escape system.

In a message on X, the national space agency said, “Mission Gaganyaan: The TV-D1 test flight is scheduled for October 21, 2023 between 7 am and 9 am from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.” ISRO chairman S Somanath on Saturday told reporters that three more test vehicle missions would be launched under the Gaganyaan programme after the TV-D1 test flight on October 21.

The Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of ISRO's human spaceflight capability by launching a human crew to an orbit of 400 km and bringing them safely back to earth by landing in Indian sea waters.

The Test Vehicle Development Flight (TV-D1) is aimed at testing the crew module (CM) that will carry Indian astronauts during the human spaceflight late next year.

The TV-D1 test flight involves launching the unmanned crew module to outer space, bringing it back to earth and recovering it after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal.