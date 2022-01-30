Misty morning in Delhi

Cold wind was blowing in the south-south eastern direction at a speed of 14.7 km per hour.



The city observed sunrise at 7.11 a.m. and the sunset will occur at 5.59 p.m.



The IMD has predicted that strong surface winds ranging from 25-35 km per hour will blow during the day.



In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, a zero degree departure from the normal.



Meanwhile, the national capital's residents continued to breathe polluted air, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 205 for PM10 and 114 for PM2.5.



As the PM10 was on a high scale, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has issued a moderate health advisory stating that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.