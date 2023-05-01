Mizoram Congress accepts resignation of senior MLA as treasurer ahead of assembly election

The Mizoram Congress on Monday said it has accepted the resignation of senior MLA Zodintluanga Ralte as the treasurer of the party's state unit.



Ralte, who is also the Congress Legislature Party leader, resigned as the state treasurer on April 21, saying he was dissatisfied with the functioning of state party president Lalsawta.



His resignation came ahead of the state assembly polls which are due later this year.



Lalsawta told reporters that Ralte's resignation has been accepted by the state party authorities after he discussed the matter personally with him on Sunday.