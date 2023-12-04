Mizoram Election Results LIVE
Will the MNF retain power? Polling for the 40-seat Assembly house took place on 7 November
ZPM heading towards decisive win
As it strides toward a resounding victory, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has secured 22 seats and is leading in 4. The incumbent MNF has claimed two seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also secured two seats.
CM Zoramthanga faces defeat in Aizawl East-I
In a notable victory, ZPM's Lalthansanga secured the Aizawl East-I constituency, defeating the incumbent Chief Minister and MNF candidate Zoramthanga.
Health Minister R. Lalthangliana trailing
In the South Tuipui constituency, Health Minister R. Lalthangliana is currently trailing behind, with ZPM candidate Jeje Lalpekhlua taking the lead. Meanwhile, ZPM's CM candidate Lalduhoma is in the lead in the Serchhip seat. The counting, conducted across 13 centers, commenced with the tallying of postal ballots followed by the counting of votes cast through EVMs.
Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) enthusiasts and supporters kick off celebrations in Serchhip as the party notches a significant lead in the state election, having secured 2 wins and leading in 24 out of the total 40 seats.
The Zoram People’s Movement has secured nine seats thus far and is leading in an additional 17 seats. Meanwhile, the MNF has made its initial mark with a victory in the Mamit constituency. Presently, the MNF is also in the lead in 9 seats.
ZPM leading on 28 seats, MNF leading on 8, BJP on 3 and Congress on 1 seat: EC
Counts arriving from all 40 constituencies, ZPM firmly in lead
As ZPM holds a win or a lead across 26 seats out of 40, chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma declares himself "unsurprised".
The incumbent MNF, now trailing by a considerable margin, still has an edge in 10 seats.
The Congress retains its lead in 1 seat, with the other 3 having different parties ahead.
ZPM consolidates its leads by a large margin
Chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma has won from the Serchhip constituency, the second win for the ZPM, which is leading from 27 other constituencies too.
The MNF has been reduced to leads in only 7 seats for now, besides the Congress leading in 1 seat and other parties in 3 seats.
ZPM gets 1 win and leads across 26 seats
That puts ZPM in the position of likely winners across 27 seats, while 8 seats still have MNF in the lead.
The Congress now leads in 2 seats and the Others lead in 3 constituencies.
Counts arriving for 38 seats, ZPM leads in 25
While the ZPM is ahead in 25 seats now, the MNF is still holding its lead in 10.
The Congress holds the edge in 2 constituencies versus BJP's single lead in one seat.
Zoramthanga, Tawnluia leading in their constituencies
Incumbent chief minister Zoramthanga is leading from Aizawl East-I, while MNF vice president Tawnluia is leading from Tuichang.
Now that counts are coming in from 36 out of 40 constituencies, there are 22 seats where ZPM continues to lead, with MNF leading in 11 seats.
The Congress still holds the lead in 2 seats, and the BJP in the last 1 known so far.
Looking like a closer contest again, across 31 seats
While the ZPM leads in 16 seats now, with counts arriving from 31 constituencies, the MNF has taken the lead in 11 now.
The Congress and the Others hold their leads in 3 and 1 constituency respectively.
ZPM takes an early lead
With results now coming in from 27 constituencies, the ZPM has the edge in 15 seats, with the MNF still in a holding pattern at 8.
The Congress now has a lead in 3 while one of the Others leads in 1 seat for now.
The voting on 7 November saw a high turnout of 80.66 per cent, so that Mizoram can expect to see a high-fidelity people's mandate. There has been talk of the effect of the neighbouring Manipur crisis impacting the election results in Mizoram. Today, that hypothesis will be proven either way
Results arriving from 25-odd constituencies
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPF) holds the lead in 13 seats, followed by the MNF in 8. The Congress and Others now lead in 2 constituencies each.
EVM counting has begun, after postal ballots
While ZPM has edged slightly into the lead — in 12 out of the 20 seats for which results have started coming in — it's still too early to say whether expert predictions of a hung Assembly will be overturned.
MNF still holds the lead in 6 constituencies, Congress and Others in one each.
MNF, ZPM start out neck and neck
Very early counting of postal ballots puts ZPM in the lead in 11 seats, with MNF in 6. Congress and others lead in one each for now.
What happened in the last poll, in 2018?
The Mizo National Front (MNF) won a majority of 26 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections, with the Congress as the second-largest party (at 5 seats).
The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) candidates won 6 seats, contesting as independents.
Vote counting begins across 40 seats
Apart from the Mizo National Front (MNF) led by chief minister Zoramthanga, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are key contenders.
