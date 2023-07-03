Mizoram government to raise funds for Manipur refugees

Mizoram government on Monday said that it is likely to raise funds from the government officials, staff and the public for relief and rehabilitation of people of Manipur who have migrated to the state following outbreak of violence.

“Donation would likely be sought from the government officials, employees and the people in general,” a Home Department official said.

He said that a delegation from the state led by Tourism Minister Robert Romawia last month met officials of the Union Home Ministry including Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and requested them to provide funds for the relief and shelter to the displaced people from Manipur.

He said that the response of the Home Ministry officials was positive, but the state has yet to receive any financial support.