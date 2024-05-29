Mizoram: Rescue operations on to find missing victims of landslides

A day after 25 bodies were recovered from debris caused by massive landslides owing to incessant rains across Mizoram, rescue operations continued on Wednesday to locate missing persons, an official report said.

According to the morning bulletin of the Mizoram State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA), rescue operations began early morning to find the missing people at several locations, including the site of an abandoned stone quarry where several houses collapsed on Tuesday morning.

Several people went missing in landslides, mostly in the state capital region, which was cut off from the rest of the country for several hours and bore the brunt of the natural calamities.

In a massive landslide, at least 14 people, including two minors, were killed and around eight others were missing as stone quarry houses collapsed in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl city.

"Search and rescue operations are in progress. Authorities have deployed 25 personnel from 3rd MAP, 22 personnel from 1st MAP and 10 personnel from 5th IR battalion at the site," MSDMA said in the report.