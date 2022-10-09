M.K. Stalin elected unopposed as DMK Chief for second time

K.N. Nehru was elected as the Chief Secretary of the party.



Stalin appointed his younger sister Kanimozhi Karunanidhi to the post of Deputy General secretary of the party. The other deputy general secretaries are I. Periyasamy, A. Raaja, K. Ponmudi and Anthiyur Selvaraj.



The venue of the meeting was decorated with portraits of Dravidian ideologue, E.V. Ramsami Naikar or Periyar, C.N. Annadurai (DMK ideologue and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and Kalaignar Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and father of Stalin and Kanimozi.