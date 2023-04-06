MLA Raja Singh taken into preventive custody in Hyderabad

Multiple cases of hate speech have been registered against Raja Singh both in Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra in recent months.



Last week, he was booked for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally in Mumbai on January 29.



The MLA was arrested by Hyderabad police in August last year for making certain comments hurting religious sentiments of Muslims. He was sent to jail on August 25 after the Hyderabad police commissioner had invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act. BJP had also suspended him from the party.



Raja Singh was released from jail on November 9, after spending two months in jail following his arrest under the PD Act.



The Telangana High Court had set aside the police commissioner's order and released the MLA on bail but directed him not to make any speech or comment which created hatred among communities.