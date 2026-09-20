MMA fighter Varun Sanyal withdraws from Asian Games after getting dehydrated in sauna

Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal was forced to withdraw from the Asian Games on Sunday without competing after passing out during a sauna session while attempting to cut weight for his scheduled bout.

The 27-year-old was due to compete in the men’s traditional 77kg quarterfinal but was declared medically unfit after the incident at his cruise ship accommodation.

Sanyal was found unconscious by a Nepalese athlete, who woke him up. He then contacted MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kunder and was taken to hospital.

“Fortunately, he was found in that state by an athlete from Nepal who woke him up. Varun was able to call me and we took him to hospital,” Kunder told PTI.

Kunder said Sanyal was brought back to the cruise ship around 3 am after being hydrated and receiving medical attention. He said the fighter was stable, able to speak and “out of trouble”.