MMA fighter Varun Sanyal withdraws from Asian Games after getting dehydrated in sauna
MMA fighter Varun Sanyal withdraws from Asian Games after getting dehydrated in sauna
Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal was forced to withdraw from the Asian Games on Sunday without competing after passing out during a sauna session while attempting to cut weight for his scheduled bout.
The 27-year-old was due to compete in the men’s traditional 77kg quarterfinal but was declared medically unfit after the incident at his cruise ship accommodation.
Sanyal was found unconscious by a Nepalese athlete, who woke him up. He then contacted MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kunder and was taken to hospital.
“Fortunately, he was found in that state by an athlete from Nepal who woke him up. Varun was able to call me and we took him to hospital,” Kunder told PTI.
Kunder said Sanyal was brought back to the cruise ship around 3 am after being hydrated and receiving medical attention. He said the fighter was stable, able to speak and “out of trouble”.
The Indian Olympic Association said Sanyal had suffered “generalised cramps and body ache” while in the sauna. He underwent a medical examination and precautionary blood tests, which were normal.
“Despite rest, the following morning, he felt not fully fit to participate in a combat sport. After consultation with his coach, he withdrew on medical grounds,” the IOA said.
Sanyal had earlier spoken publicly about the logistical problems faced by athletes at the Games, saying he and others had been made to wait for eight to 10 hours without food before getting their rooms. It is not clear whether that ordeal contributed to his condition.
Sanyal is one of two Indian MMA fighters at the Aichi-Nagoya Games and was a late addition to the squad.
His withdrawal leaves Suchika Tariyal as India’s remaining MMA competitor. Tariyal has already assured India of its first MMA medal at the Games by reaching the semifinals of the women’s traditional 60kg event on Sunday.