MNREGA wage hiked by 5 to 7 %, less than 5% in 21 states; social activists slam the nominal hike

The Centre increased wage rates for work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) for 2022-23 by five to seven per cent, with 21 out of 34 states and Union Territories getting less than 5 per cent increase. This means wages have been increased in the range of ₹4 to ₹21 per day across the country. Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram will see no wage hike this year.

The wage rates were notified by Ministry of Rural Development under sub-section (1) on Tuesday and will be effective from April 1. However, the revised rate is much below the minimum wage notified by the states for unskilled labour.

Sikkim will have two wage patterns – in three-gram panchayats (Gnathang, Lachung, Lachen) the MNREGA wages have been increased to ₹333 from 318 in 2021-22 and in rest of the state, the wage has been increased to ₹222 from ₹212 with a 4.72% hike. Following Sikkim, the highest wage hike has been in Haryana where all MNREGA workers will get paid ₹331 from ₹315 the previous year.

Of the 31 states and UTs, the maximum hike of 7.14% was for Goa where it would rise to ₹315 per day in 2022-23 from ₹294 per day in 2021-22. This is followed by Karnataka where the hike is 6.92% and the wages would increase to ₹309 from ₹289. For Kerala, the wages would increase to ₹311 from ₹291 with a 6.87% hike.