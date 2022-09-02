MNS says 'sorry'; suspends party activist for assaulting woman shopkeeper

After registering a non-cognisable complaint on the August 28 incident, the Nagpada Police finally lodged a complaint and detained three persons, Vinod Argyle, Satish Lad and Raju Argyle and further investigations are underway.



The woman apparently earned the ire of the MNS activists after she steadfastly objected to their putting up a Ganeshotsav advertising banner outside her shop without her permission.



Earlier, the woman reportedly told the MNS workers to "go and hang the banner outside Raj Thackeray's home" and Argyle claimed she even abused them outside her medical shop.



In the video of the incident that went viral on Thursday, the woman and the MNS activists were seen in a heated argument, and as she kept refusing Argyle pulled her, then pushed her, gave her a powerful punch in the tummy, and again shoved her as she fell on the pavement.



Later, Argyle contended that the woman had abused him but said he was sorry for assaulting her.



The social media expressed outrage over how so many people mutely took photos or videos of the incident instead of stopping the political lumpens or rushing to the aid of the woman resisting them alone.