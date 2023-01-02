Mob attacks church in Chhattisgarh over conversions, SP injured

The crowd participating in the rally became unruly and vandalised the church at Bangalpara. Despite the presence of police, SP Sadanand Kumar was also attacked.



Kumar said that the people were told to protest peacefully, when some of them charged towards the church.



Kumar added that he, along with the police, pacified the agitators when someone attacked him from behind, causing head injury.



The SP apprised that the situation has been brought under control and both sides have been separated.