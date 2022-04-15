UP: Mob sets houses on fire in Agra, accuses Muslim man of kidnapping woman

Police said the mob torched the house in the city's Runakta locality, where Sajid, a gym owner, stayed. An adjoining house belonging to the family was also set on fire.



The mob was demanding his arrest for 'kidnapping' the woman, who police said is 22 years old but still in school. Shops in the local Runakta market also downed shutters, with traders making the same demand.



There were no reports of any injuries in the attack on the gym owner's home.



The woman, who is a class 11 student, went missing on Monday. She was traced two days later by police, but Sajid's whereabouts were not known.



Her family members had lodged a missing person's report, prompting a police search. Apparently on the basis of their complaint, a case was also registered under section 366 of the Indian Penal Code.