Mockery of democracy: SC after watching Chandigarh mayoral election video

Observing that returning officer Anil Masih "defaced the ballots" in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the Supreme Court on Monday summoned the official in question to remain present before the top court on 19 February to explain his conduct.

"During the course of the hearing, the video has been played in court. The Returning Officer shall remain present before this court on the next date of listing to explain his conduct as it appears in the video," said a bench presided over by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud in its order.

The bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, ordered that the entire record pertaining to the election, including ballot papers and videography footage, was to be sequestered under the custody of the registrar-general of Punjab and Haryana High Court by 5.00 pm, and asked the deputy commissioner of Chandigarh UT to hand over the entirety of the records to the registrar-general for safekeeping.

Further, the apex court said the ensuing meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, which is scheduled to be held on 7 February, will stand deferred pending further orders.