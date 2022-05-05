Moderate intensity earthquake jolts J&K

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday; although no report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.



Officials of the disaster management authority said an earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K at 5.35 a.m. on Thursday.



"The epicentre of the earthquake was in Gorno-Badakhshan area of Tajikistan. Its coordinates are latitude 37.49 degrees north and longitude 71.85 degrees east.