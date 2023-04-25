Modi a bluffer, speaks like an ordinary RSS/BJP worker: CPI-M

Another "bluff" of Modi that Govindan tagged was on the giant strides that the BJP has made in the Northeast and Goa, especially in states having a considerable Christian population.



"In the Northeast, the BJP is just only a small player and is riding piggy-back riding on parties there. In Goa they purchased Congress legislators. If you look this is the case in Maharashtra when they split the Shiv Sena. In Madhya Pradesh also Congress legislators were purchased. In Uttar Pradesh, the total tally of the BJP fell down drastically. Hence it's only in Gujarat where the BJP has above 50 per cent votes and it's because they have a direct fight with a weak Congress party. So the writing on the wall is clear that if the opposition unite, it will be the end of BJP and for that things are moving forward," Govindan said.



He also pointed out that Modi was able to walk down the streets at Kochi freely "because this can happen in Kerala only and we are happy for it".