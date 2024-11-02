Modi destroyed dignity of PM's post with repeated hollow promises: Priyanka Gandhi

In a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the prime minister has "destroyed" the dignity of the highest post of the country by repeatedly making "hollow promises" to 140 crore Indians.

She also said that instead of worrying about the Congress, Modi should work on "restoring the dignity of his post by resorting to truth".

Her remarks came after Modi on Friday said the Congress stands "badly exposed" in front of the people for promising to them what the party knows it will never be able to deliver.

The prime minister launched a fierce attack on the opposition party as he seized on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comments that the Congress' state units should make promises that are properly budgeted.

He also said the developmental trajectory and fiscal health in the Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana is going from bad to worse.