Modi dispensation is No Dissonance Allowed' govt: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday dubbed the NDA dispensation at the Centre as a "No Dissonance Allowed" government after it rejected the Environmental Performance Index.



He said the Modi government should realise that the world will not dance to the tunes of the BJP and the RSS.



"NDA Government is well known as the 'No Data Available' Government. Now it is the 'No Dissonance Allowed' Government," Chidambaram said on Twitter.