Modi govt destroying Indian economy with its cluelessness, incompetence: Congress

"These are highly worrying numbers, with prospects not looking very bright due to inaction by the Modi government. Even SBI had a downward growth forecast for FY23 from 7.5 percent to 6.8 percent," he said, noting that other global banks and rating agencies have followed the same trend.



"When does the government now expect India to become a USD 5 Trillion economy? Does it intend to go back on its promise like doubling farmers' income by 2022, pucca houses to all eligible urban households by the year 2022?" he asked.



"The Indian economy needs a reset as soon as possible due to changing global dynamics and India's sluggish growth, but the finance minister didn't blink an eye on these worrying data points. The government's efforts are only directed towards the reset of opposition governments instead of chalking out a roadmap for the reset of the economy," Vallabh said.