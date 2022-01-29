Modi govt has committed treason: Rahul Gandhi on NYT report on Pegasus

The Congress on Saturday attacked the Centre over a New York Times report which claimed that the Indian government bought the Pegasus spy tool in 2017 as part of a deal with Israel, alleging that the government indulged in illegal snooping using the spyware which amounts to "treason".

According to the report in The New York Times, the Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the "centerpieces" of a roughly USD 2-billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017.

Slamming the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government "bought" Pegasus to spy on the primary "institutions of our democracy, leaders and the public".

"By tapping phones, they have targeted all including the ruling party, the opposition, the army, the judiciary. This is treason," he said on Twitter.

"The Modi government has committed treason," he alleged in his tweet in Hindi.