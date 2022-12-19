Modi govt seems intent on taking over power to appoint SC, HC judges before 2024 polls

It would seem that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central govt is intent on transmuting the basic identity and character of the Indian judicial system in the near future. Clear hints of such a plan have been given by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju whose conduct of late matches that of someone acting more loyal than the king.

In his exuberance to please his bosses, Rijiju did not even bother for his own repute and credibility when he recently shared an old photo with a tweet on Tawang.

With the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ catching the imagination of the masses, panic seems to have gripped PM Narendra Modi and his confidants. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s latest remarks on the India-China border dispute too has evidently unnerved them.