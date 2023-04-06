Modi govt talks lot about democracy but does not walk the talk: Congress chief

"The disturbance was created by the ruling party. Whenever we made a demand, we were not allowed to speak. This has happened for the first time in my public life of 52 years and never has such a thing happened earlier," he said.



The government's "intention was to get the Budget Session washed out and we condemn this attitude", the Congress chief said and added that "if this continues, democracy will be finished and we will move towards dictatorship".



He said the issues raised by 18 to 19 opposition parties was on the Adani matter and how his wealth increased to Rs 12 lakh crore in just a period of 2 to 2.5 years.



"Why are you fearing from constituting a joint parliamentary committee probe even when the BJP will have its say as it will have majority members...Something is fishy, that is why the government is not agreeing to order a JPC probe into the Adani issue," Kharge said.



He said the government did not answer on the Adani issue in Parliament and instead diverted attention by demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks in the UK.