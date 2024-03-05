Modi govt using SBI to hide ‘dubious dealings’: Kharge

Reiterating Congress's stance on the Electoral Bonds scheme as "opaque and undemocratic," Kharge accused the Modi government, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and the Finance Minister of bulldozing institutions such as the RBI, Election Commission, Parliament, and the Opposition to fill BJP's coffers.

He claimed that a desperate Modi government, clutching at straws, is trying to use SBI to bulldoze the Supreme Court's judgment.

The State Bank of India, on Monday, moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the deadline for disclosing details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties. The SBI requested time until June 30, explaining that the data related to the issuance and redemption of the bonds were kept recorded in two different silos to protect donors' anonymity.

“It submitted that the data related to the issuance of the bond and the data related to the redemption of the bond was kept recorded in two different silos. No central database was maintained. This was done to ensure that donors' anonymity would be protected,” the bank said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury stated that if SBI does not comply, it would be contempt of court. He insisted that the SBI must transfer all details to the Election Commission by tomorrow.

"This would be a travesty of justice. Is SBI seeking an extension till after the general elections to protect Modi and BJP from exposure of the 'quid pro quo' that the Hon’ble Supreme Court apprehended?" Yechury wrote on X.