Modi Govt weakening environment, forest laws for ease of doing business: Congress

Attacking the government, he said, "They have a mindset that environment laws are against the ease of doing business. So they want to weaken these laws so that people do not feel that projects are delayed because of environment laws."



Noting that our laws say that the project can be implemented only after the rights of those living in forests are given, the Congress leader said that is why Adani project in Jharkhand is being opposed by our government there.



Ramesh also alleged that their (BJP government's) target has been the Forest Conservation Act as businessmen think the environment laws impede their growth, but asserted they don't know that these laws are necessary for people.



"If you weaken the laws, then this will have a negative effect on people's health."



"It is very clear that there is an agenda and the target is to weaken all environmental and forest laws because the view of the Niti Aayog and the government is that these are regulatory burdens and they don't look upon these as societal obligations. That is the fundamental reason," he stressed.