Modi govt’s escalating battle with SC poses huge challenge for country’s polity

Modi government has tried to scuttle the nomination of advocate Sundaresan for writing an opinion piece for a business newspaper where he said that former CJI UU Lalit’s (then a senior advocate and a criminal lawyer) proposed appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court was inappropriate.

Sundaresan reasoned that Justice Lalit was a lawyer for the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged involvement in the infamous Sohrabbudin Sheikh fake encounter case in 2010. Certainly, Sundaresan had not dragged the name of PM Modi. He was only stating a fact-based apprehension, not an uncommon feeling among many in the legal circuits, although later proved unwarranted by former CJI Lalit’s short but impactful tenure.

The most important issue in this controversy is: does Minister Rijiju believe that judges of the Collegium are so naïve that they do not understand the implication of uploading the information on the website?

Moreover, Rijiju’s criticism of the Supreme Court Collegium for uploading the excerpts of the so-called ‘secret’ RAW and IB inputs is sharply in contrast with the Centre’s alleged push for transparency in the judicial appointments process during the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) case eight years ago. Uploading the information is certainly an action supporting transparency.

Rather, it is the Law Minister who is running scared that government credibility would further suffer if its sly manoeuvrings become public knowledge.