Modi govt's 'fire sale' of national assets to 'friends' is 'single biggest anti-national' act: Kharge

With the Modi government completing nine years in office, the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused it of carrying out a "fire sale" of national assets and PSUs to its crony capitalist "friends" and claimed this was the "single biggest anti-national" act.



The Congress has been running a campaign claiming that the government's nine years have been marked by incompetence and failures.



"Modi Govt's 'Fire Sale' of National Assets & PSUs to its 'Mitr Cronies' is the single biggest 'Anti-National' act!" Kharge said in a tweet.