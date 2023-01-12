Modi govt’s offer to foreign universities to set up campuses in India not in national interest

The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mould of the RSS-BJP has decided to open the country’s doors to foreign universities to “come, see and conquer” India.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has published the 'proposed regulations for establishing and running campuses of foreign higher education institutions' in the country. Now, any foreign university ranked within 500 in the world or any foreign higher education institution with good standing in home country may apply to the UGC for their entry to India.

The regulation notifies that there will be a clearance process of 90 days. After that such universities/ institutions can start their campuses in India. They will have the freedom to decide the content and structure of the education in their campuses. The fee structure, curriculum, syllabus, examinations and awarding of degrees will all be under the control of those foreign institutions.