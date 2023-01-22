Modi govt's report card on education earns an F for fail: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that the Central government has failed in the education front and students cannot read as per a report.



"Modi Govt's Report Card on 'Education' also earns an 'F' for Fail! Students in Std III who can read Std III textbooks declined to 20% in 2022 from 25% in 2014 Students in Std V who can read Std II textbooks declined to 42.8% in 2022 from 50% in 2014," Kharge said in his tweet on Sunday.



Kharge cited a report that says that reading ability of standard 3 children in the rural schools in the country has seen an alarming dip as only 20.5 per cent of children could read a Class 2 textbook.