'Modi hai toh mehengai hai': Congress' dig at Narendra Modi

The Congress on Thursday, 13 June, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inflation figures for May, saying the PM has no solution to the "crisis".

The opposition party’s assertion came a day after government data released on Wednesday stated that retail inflation continued its downward slide to reach a one-year low of 4.75 per cent in May due to a marginal decline of prices in the food basket.

Inflation in the food basket was at 8.69 per cent in May, marginally down from 8.70 per cent in April, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

“Modi hai toh mehengai hai! Food price inflation has been over 8.5% for four months. Pulses have completed a year of over 10% inflation, with prices rising 17.14% in May,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X.