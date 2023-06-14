‘Modi model of governance’ says Congress after Bombay HC pulls up PNB for inaction on Nirav Modi’s fraud

The Bombay High Court has pulled up Punjab National Bank (PNB) for not taking steps to recover over Rs 13,000 crore from the fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi.

Nirav Modi, currently lodged in a London jail, is considered close to the ruling BJP.

Born in Gujarat in a business family, Nirav Modi fled India in 2018 with his family after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched an investigation against him based on the complaint lodged by the PNB.

Hearing separate pleas filed by the PNB and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), both staking claims over Modi’s properties, the Bombay HC on Tuesday said, “Huge amounts of money involved, and no steps taken by the bank. After all, this is public money.”