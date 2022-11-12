'Modi No Entry' flexes seen in Hyderabad ahead of PM's Telangana visit

Protestors across the state have brought up various issues such as the disinvestment of coal mines in the Singareni Colleries Company Limited, wherein the centre plans to disinvest 49% of its stake. Professors, intellectuals and students have cited the issue of unkept promises by the Centre such as the Bayyaram steel and Kazipet coach factory as well as the tribal university, all of which have been allotted land, but no further action seems to be in sight. As a result, many people across Telangana have taken to the street to oppose the PM's visit by using the "Go back Modi" slogan.

The "Go Back Modi" slogan first gained popularity ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Tamil Nadu to inaugurate the defence exhibition in April 2018. However, a similar drive was first seen in Kerala in May 2016 before the PM's visit to the state to campaign for the elections. Social media platforms saw the hastag #PoMoneModi in Malayalam trending around that time to oppose his visit.