Modi surname controversy: OBC Mahasabha sends notice to Nadda, Congress slams BJP

A Gwalior based OBC oufit has shot off a letter to the BJP president J P Nadda, hitting out at the saffron party for ''dragging'' OBCs in the row over Rahul Gandhi's 2019 remark.

Referring to the leter, Congress said the ruling party has been shown the mirror.

Several BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda, have accused Gandhi of insulting Other Backward Classes (OBCs) with his remark for which he has been convicted by a Surat court.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha last month after he was convicted by a court in Gujarat's Surat in a 2019 defamation case.

The court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in the case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for Rahul saying,''How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?''.