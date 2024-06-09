Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term; Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari return as ministers

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday, becoming only the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third consecutive term.

Along with Modi, who took oath in the name of God, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S. Jaishankar were sworn in as cabinet ministers, indicating the Prime Minister's emphasis on continuity and experience as they also held senior positions in his second term.

Party president J.P. Nadda returned to the cabinet after five years, while former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ex-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were the fresh faces in the Modi cabinet.

BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav, who were earlier in the Rajya Sabha but have now been elected to the Lok Sabha, were among those retained as ministers.

Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Virendra Kumar, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh and Jual Oram, all from BJP, were among those sworn in as ministers.