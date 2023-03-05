Modi to visit poll-bound K'taka on March 12; Cong presses for model code of conduct (Ld)

Siddaramaiah has also urged the Election Commission to announce the date of elections. "We will submit a memorandum to the EC in this regard. Model Code of Conduct should be declared immediately to stop corruption and violation of law," he added.



The state government is misusing the public funds by organising programmes of PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. The party is spending crores to get favourable media reports and coverage, Siddaramaiah alleged.



"The ministers are getting bribes from contractors and allocating tenders. BJP candidates are distributing gifts and cash to people. To prevent all this, the EC must declare election dates and Model Code of Conduct in the state," he demanded.