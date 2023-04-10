Modi visits church on Easter: Hope his followers get a message of harmony, says NCP

Sharad Pawar's NCP reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to a cathedral on Easter, and said, "Hope it is a message to his followers to live in peace and harmony with the Catholic community and all minority communities in India".

NCP national spokesman Clyde Crasto extended Easter greetings to Modi as he visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi.

The prime minister lit a candle before the statue of Jesus Christ in the cathedral and met spiritual leaders from the Christian community.