Modi's governance only in advertisements: Priyanka Gandhi

"When I heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talk about Punjabiyat, it made me laugh. I thought, how would they understand Punjabiyat? To understand it, one has to live it. Punjabiyat is a sentiment.



"Those who talk about Punjab and Punjabiyat before you, one of them has bowed before his billionaire friends and the second one is Kejriwal. For politics and power, he can bow before anyone. That is the truth," she said.



The 117-member Punjab Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.