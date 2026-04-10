Modi’s rallies in West Bengal hit by low turnout, impatient listeners, phone thefts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies in West Bengal on Thursday were supposed to fire up BJP supporters. Instead, they showed how tough things are for the party here. Crowds were thin, people whispered about cash-for-attendance scams and reports of phone theft sparked angry protests. It felt more like a headache for BJP than a win.

At the Asansol Polo Ground, which party leaders called Modi's "lucky spot", the luck soon ran out. They set up three big hangars, each packed with around 7,000 people—total about 20,000, they said. Sounds impressive, right? But party insiders spilled the beans: most folks didn't come on their own. Buses rolled in from far-off places like Purba Bardhaman, Bankura, and Purulia. "They handed us ₹500, a meal packet, and said 'sit tight and cheer'," said Raju Singh, a labourer from Bankura. "I didn't vote BJP before, and this won't change that. It was just easy money on a hot day."

The rally backed nine BJP candidates from Paschim Bardhaman. Stage guests included former Purulia district president Bibek Ranga and Bardhaman organisational chief Abhijit Tah. Lots of young faces showed up, full of energy at first. Modi drove from the helipad in his car, waving to roadside fans who lined up for a glimpse. But bad weather delayed the start by two hours. From noon till well after 2 p.m. party workers and leaders worked hard to stop the people from walking out, handing out water and raising slogans. Still, the vibe felt forced.

Then came the real shocker. Pickpockets flicked mobile phones with around 45-50 reported stolen. People panicked as the thieves slipped through security. The victims rushed to Asansol police station, filing complaints and demanding action. "I saved months for this phone to click Modi's pics, and it's gone. Guards were useless," cried Sima Devi, a shopkeeper and a mother of two.

By nightfall, over 200 angry people—victims, locals, even some youth from the rally—blocked the station entrance. They shouted slogans and refused to budge till cops promised raids. the resultant traffic jam lasted for hours. Party insiders admitted this was bad for the image. "This theft mess stole our thunder. People are mad, not motivated."

Over in Suri, things looked bigger at first—over 45,000 packed in, party insiders claimed. But dig deeper, and it's the same story. Many weren't hardcore BJP fans, they just wanted to see Modi up close. Buses from neighbouring Bardhaman districts brought crowds who got paid to show. "We came for the free T-shirt with Modi's face, not politics," laughed Meena Das, a housewife from Birbhum.

Women turned out in droves, adding colour to the sea of saffron. But towards the end there was chaos when T-shirt were handed out. A near-stampede broke out—people pushing, falling, scared kids crying. Fortunately there were no major injuries.

TMC leader Firhad Hakim nailed it when he said: "Modi's charm is wearing thin. They're paying outsiders because locals won't come."