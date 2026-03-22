All of India hailed Mohd Deepak, but the FIR against him won’t go away

GYM owner Deepak Kumar, also known as Mohammad Deepak, who bravely stepped forward to defend the rights and dignity of a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper in Kotdwar, is being lauded by right-thinking citizens across India for standing up to intimidation and injustice. Yet, in a stark twist, the Uttarakhand High Court has pulled him up, restraining him from posting on social media and leaving him entangled as an accused in an FIR — a move that raises uncomfortable questions about the workings of the criminal justice system.

On 26 January, Deepak intervened when a group of men pressured the elderly shopkeeper to remove the word “Baba” from his establishment. Introducing himself as Mohammad Deepak during the confrontation, he refused to back down, earning admiration from many. Days later, members of the Bajrang Dal reportedly assembled to confront him, though police prevented further escalation.

Deepak and his friend Vijay Rawat filed a petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against them, claiming that those who allegedly abused them and spread hate in front of Deepak’s gym had not been held accountable despite video evidence. The high court, however, remained unmoved. Justice Rakesh Thapliyal cautioned the petitioners against “indulging in sending messages or videos on social media” and observed, “Don’t sensationalise the matter. You are accused facing an investigation. This is my strict direction to you.”