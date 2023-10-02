Moist with new rain: A tribute to the Mahatma

I find no contradiction between the sacred and the secular, I can be spiritual without being religious. This I have learnt from our saint and Sufi poets and reformers like Kabir and Gandhi who battled against hierarchies of every kind, and challenged power in its many manifestations.’

-- K. Satchidanandan

Gandhi and poetry

One day a lean poem

reached Gandhi’s ashram

to get a glimpse of the man.

Gandhi spinning away

his thread towards Ram

took no notice of the poem

waiting at his door,

ashamed at not being a bhajan.

The poem cleared his throat

and Gandhi glanced at him sideways

through those glasses that had seen hell.

“Have you ever spun thread?” he asked.

“Ever pulled a scavenger’s cart?

Ever stood in the smoke

of an early morning kitchen?

Have you ever starved?”

The poem said, “I was born in the woods,

in a hunter’s mouth.

A fisherman brought me up

in a cottage.

Yet, I know no work, I only sing.

First, I sang in the courts.

I was plump and handsome then,

but now I am out on the streets,

half-starved.”

“That’s better,” Gandhi said,

with a sly smile. “But you must

give up this habit

of speaking in Sanskrit at times.

Go to the fields. Listen to

the peasants’ speech.”

The poem turned into a grain

and lay waiting in the fields

for the tiller to come

and upturn the virgin soil

moist with new rain.

---