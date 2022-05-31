Money laundering case: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain to be produced in court today

The ED learnt in the investigation that during the period 2015-16, when Jain was a public servant, these companies owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the Hawala route.



These amounts were utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.



"Accordingly, immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the accused and their companies under section 5 of PMLA were attached," said the ED official.