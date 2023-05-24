Money laundering case linked to excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted fresh searches, including at premises of some people linked to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, in connection with its probe into the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy matter, officials sources said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader issued a Twitter video message, saying two of his associates are also being raided by the federal agency.

Sources said about four-five entities are being covered under the searches being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.