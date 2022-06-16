Money laundering case: PIL in SC seeks directions to sack Satyendar Jain, Nawab Malik

There is a good reason why the court must take steps to control the problem of criminalisation of politics, the plea said.



Although MLAs are the highest law-making organs of the State and the profession is honorable and noble, but there is no restriction on them to practice other professions like the bar on IAS, IPS, and Judges to practice other professions. There is no action even if they are in custody like IAS, IPS, Judges are suspended. There is no provision for a minimum number of hours that an MLA must spend in the Assembly and his constituency. Similarly, he can be Minister while being in jail. The Assembly holds absolute financial powers. A Money Bill can only originate in the Assembly if MLAs give consent. It must be noted that in the states that have a bicameral legislature, both the Legislative Council and the Vidhan Parishad can pass the Bill or suggest changes to the Bill within 14 days of its receipt although the members are not bound to abide by the changes suggested, stated the plea.