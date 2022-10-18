Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's bail plea hearing to continue on Oct 21, judicial custody extended



The ED's probe against Raut pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of a Patra Chawl (row tenement) and related financial transactions involving the Sena leader's wife and associates.



On Tuesday, Raut's counsel Ashok Mundargi completed his rejoinder arguments during which he told the court that the allegations levelled against Raut by the ED were inherently unbelievable and cannot be relied upon .



Mundargi told the court that the alleged transactions are from years 2008 to 2012. It has been a decade and the allegation is of only Rs 3.85 crore, he said.



Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, sought additional time to oppose certain fresh arguments made by Mundargi.



The court agreed and posted the plea for further hearing on October 21 and also extended Raut's judicial custody till then.