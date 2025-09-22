Money laundering case: SC declines to hear Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea

The Supreme Court on Monday, 22 September, refused to interfere with a Delhi High Court order that had dismissed actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s petition seeking to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against her in the Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

A bench of justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, while hearing the matter, told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi — appearing for Fernandez — that it would not intervene at this stage of the proceedings. “We will not interfere at this stage,” the bench observed, effectively upholding the Delhi High Court’s earlier ruling.

Fernandez, represented by advocate Sumeer Sodhi, had approached the Supreme Court after the high court’s 3 July order dismissed her plea to quash the ECIR, which is treated as equivalent to a First Information Report (FIR) in money laundering cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).