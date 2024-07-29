Money laundering case: SC rejects ED's plea challenging Hemant Soren's bail

The Supreme Court on Monday, 29 July, dismissed a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging a Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

A bench of justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan said the high court's 28 June order was "very well reasoned".

"We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order," the bench said.

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had resigned as chief minister shortly before the ED arrested him on 31 January in the case. After coming out of jail on bail in the case, he returned as the chief minister of Jharkhand on 4 July.